Two People Were Hurt In A Car Crash That Happened After Pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened near the intersection of Broadway and W. Jefferson Boulevard in downtown Fort Wayne.

A Fort Wayne Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving recklessly.

According to a release, the suspect, 18-year-old Yar Shin, refused to stop, initiating a pursuit before crashing into an unsuspected motorist traveling south on Broadway.

An adult female and a juvenile were occupants of the vehicle traveling south on Broadway and were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Shin was arrested.