Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man has been arrested and faces child molestation charges in multiple counties.

53-year-old Shane Lee Frost turned himself in at the Allen County Jail on Monday.

According to the Journal Gazette, the accusations stem from alleged abuse of a girl when she was 12 and 13, reported across St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Allen counties. The victim’s distressing encounter on Facebook triggered her to come forward to the authorities on October 6. Frost remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.