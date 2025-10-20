INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating two separate shootings from Friday afternoon.

Police first responded to a man who was shot on Donald Avenue on the northwest side of Indianapolis around 2 p.m.

IMPD Officer Drew Brown says the shooting appeared to stem from a conflict between drivers. “They believe this to be a disturbance between individuals that were in two separate vehicles,” Officer Brown said. “It’s unclear at this time what exactly led up to that disturbance.”

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

“We’ve got to do better as a community,” Brown said. “We have to make a concerted effort as a community not to let our differences and our disagreements raise to the level of violence where we’re pulling the trigger against one of our neighbors. It’s unacceptable behavior.”

A second shooting happened shortly before 3:00 that afternoon when a woman was shot on Edgemont Avenue. Police say she was taken to a hospital and is “awake and breathing.”

Officers say no suspects have been reported in either shooting at this time. If you have any information, IMPD urges you to give them a call at 317-327-3475.