October 20, 2025
Indiana News

Two Separate Shootings

by Network Indiana0
(WOWO News)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating two separate shootings from Friday afternoon.

Police first responded to a man who was shot on Donald Avenue on the northwest side of Indianapolis around 2 p.m.

IMPD Officer Drew Brown says the shooting appeared to stem from a conflict between drivers. “They believe this to be a disturbance between individuals that were in two separate vehicles,” Officer Brown said. “It’s unclear at this time what exactly led up to that disturbance.”

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

“We’ve got to do better as a community,” Brown said. “We have to make a concerted effort as a community not to let our differences and our disagreements raise to the level of violence where we’re pulling the trigger against one of our neighbors. It’s unacceptable behavior.”

A second shooting happened shortly before 3:00 that afternoon when a woman was shot on Edgemont Avenue. Police say she was taken to a hospital and is “awake and breathing.”

Officers say no suspects have been reported in either shooting at this time. If you have any information, IMPD urges you to give them a call at 317-327-3475.

Related posts

Evansville has Big Bills to Fix Water Main Breaks

Kayla Blakeslee

Company to Build South Bend Hotel, Occupy Old Hall of Fame

Kayla Blakeslee

Congressman Banks’ staff available to meet with Warsaw residents

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.