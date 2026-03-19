Two Teens Indicted on Murder Charges After Deadly Facebook Marketplace Robbery in Toledo

TOLEDO, (WOWO) – Two teenagers will face adult murder charges after a Lucas County grand jury indicted them in connection with a robbery that led to the death of an 18-year-old Toledo man.

Seventeen-year-olds Chase Davis and James Ramsey were indicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in the death of Joaquin Simmons. Prosecutors say both teens will be tried as adults in the case.

Investigators say the incident happened in March 2025 when Simmons arranged to meet a group of people through Facebook Marketplace to sell a pair of Balenciaga shoes. During the meeting, a dispute reportedly broke out over the price of the shoes.

Police say one of the suspects grabbed the shoes and the group attempted to drive away while Simmons was still holding on. Authorities say Simmons was dragged down the roadway and later died from his injuries, according to Toledo television station WTVG.

A third suspect involved in the case is 16 years old and will remain in juvenile court. Because the teen was not certified to stand trial as an adult, authorities have not released that person’s name.

Family members say the indictment brings some relief after months of waiting for developments in the case. Simmons’ uncle, Joe Garza, said the legal action offers a step toward closure for relatives still coping with the loss.

Court proceedings will now move forward for Davis and Ramsey as adult defendants in Lucas County.