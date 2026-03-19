South Bend Police Testing Drone Program to Respond to Emergencies Faster

South Bend, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in South Bend are introducing a drone-first responder program designed to give officers a quicker view of emergency scenes before they arrive.

Under the system, a drone launches from the roof of the police department and is dispatched to calls by analysts working in the department’s real-time crime center. The drone streams live video back to officers and dispatchers, allowing them to assess situations as they unfold.

Officials say departments around the country already using similar systems report drones reaching incident scenes first nearly 80 percent of the time.

In South Bend, early results show the aircraft arriving roughly two minutes faster than officers responding to calls. Police say that time advantage can help determine whether a call involves a real emergency, a false alarm or an incorrect location.

Supporters of the program say the technology can improve situational awareness for officers and speed up responses during fast-moving incidents, according to the South Bend Tribune. Police leaders say they will continue evaluating the program as the pilot effort moves forward.