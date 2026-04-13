Unauthorized Ships Breaking US Blockade Face ‘Interception, Diversion And Capture,’ CENTCOM Warns

(FOX NEWS) — U.S. Central Command warned that the U.S. blockade against Iran applies to all vessels regardless of flag on Monday.

CENTCOM issues a notice to seafarers in the region before the blockade went into effect, two U.S. officials told Fox News Digital.

“Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture,” the note said.

“The blockade will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations,” the statement continued.

The blockade includes “the entirety of the Iranian coastline,” the note said, adding that “humanitarian shipments including food, medical supplies, and other essential goods would be permitted, subject to inspection.”