China-Linked Route Exposed After US Seizes Iran-Bound Ship With Suspected Dual-Use Cargo

(FOX NEWS) — An Iranian-flagged cargo ship recently seized by U.S. forces had recently traveled through Chinese ports, spotlighting a supply route now under scrutiny as officials probe suspected dual-use cargo aboard the vessel.

The vessel, Touska, remains in U.S. custody as American forces continue inspecting what maritime security sources told Reuters is likely “dual-use” cargo — materials that can serve both civilian and military purposes — following a voyage from Asia.

Shipping data shows the Touska made multiple recent stops in Zhuhai, a major port in southern China, before transiting through Southeast Asia and heading toward Iran — part of a pathway analysts say has helped Iran sustain trade flows despite U.S. pressure.

The seizure comes as part of a broader U.S. effort to enforce a naval blockade on Iran aimed at pressuring Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane.

The ship had last docked in Port Klang, Malaysia, April 12 and was en route to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas when it was intercepted, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The Touska was seized in the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, as it was approaching Iranian waters Sunday.

Analysts say attempting to transit amid an active U.S. naval presence suggests the cargo may have been a priority.

“It tried to run the blockade, which seems like a particularly foolish thing to do … which would seem to indicate that there was something aboard that ship that they really perhaps needed in Iran,” said Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, a maritime transparency initiative.

Powell said the vessel’s route through Malaysia is notable, describing waters near the Singapore Strait as “infamous for ship-to-ship transfers” due to relatively weak enforcement — a tactic that can make cargo movements harder to trace. He added that the ship’s stops in China raise questions about the origin of its cargo, though what was on board remains unknown.