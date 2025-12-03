Union And Retailer Team Up To Give $24K In Toys To Angel Tree Families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Christmas will be a little brighter for thousands of local children thanks to a major donation to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. DANA United Steel Workers Local 903 and Meijer have donated more than $24,000 worth of toys to support families facing financial hardship this holiday season.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the donation includes $5,000 from Meijer, which the Salvation Army says helps strengthen what they call a powerful example of community partnership.

“We are very grateful for DANA Local 903 and Meijer’s commitment to making a difference,” said Captain Dena Smith, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Fort Wayne. “Their generosity will bring smiles to countless children and hope to struggling families this season.”

The Angel Tree Program provides toys, clothing, and food assistance for families in need. This year, more than 2,000 children in Allen County are signed up to receive support.

Each child is represented by a tag placed on trees throughout the community. Residents can choose a tag and purchase gifts for that child, but the deadline to pick up tags is Friday.

Angel Tree tags can be found at more than a dozen locations, including:

Autumn Creek Apartments; Century 21 Bradley; Culver’s on Stellhorn Road; the Friendly Fox; Chick-fil-A on Coliseum Blvd.; Milan Center Feed & Grain; Old National Bank; the Plant Center; Sam’s Club; Sweetwater Sound; both Salvation Army Family Store locations; all Allen County Wal-Mart stores; Brookside Church; FAK; Ear Nose and Throat Specialists; Fort Wayne Orthopedics; Lifeway Wesleyan Church; Summit Brands; Trelleborg Sealing Solutions; and Christ Church Fort Wayne.