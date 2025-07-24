Update: Suspect Named In Freimann Square Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a large fight at Freimann Square.

Upon arrival, officers found a male adult victim with an apparent stab wound to his back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on scene indicated the perpetrator was a female who had just left eastbound out of the park.

Officers located the suspect, Josie Lynett Bodah, a 20-year-old white female, just east of the park.

Bodah was taken into custody without incident.

The FWPD Detective Bureau interviewed witnesses and collected evidence in this case.

This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau.

Bodah is charged with Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (a level 5 felony).