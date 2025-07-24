July 24, 2025
Local News

Update: Suspect Named In Freimann Square Stabbing

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a large fight at Freimann Square.
Upon arrival, officers found a male adult victim with an apparent stab wound to his back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on scene indicated the perpetrator was a female who had just left eastbound out of the park.

Officers located the suspect, Josie Lynett Bodah, a 20-year-old white female, just east of the park.

Bodah was taken into custody without incident.

The FWPD Detective Bureau interviewed witnesses and collected evidence in this case.

This incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau.

Bodah is charged with Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (a level 5 felony).

Related posts

2 hospitalized in high-speed two-car crash early Sunday morning

Saige Driver

NewAllen Alliance Strategic Plan to be unveiled next Monday

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 62 1/2 years after convicted of attempted murder

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.