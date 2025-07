Severe Thunderstorm Watch For North Central Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH.

LaGrange, IN

Noble, IN

Steuben, IN

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 540 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA KOSCIUSKO ST. JOSEPH IN NORTHERN INDIANA ELKHART FULTON IN LA PORTE LAGRANGE MARSHALL NOBLE PULASKI STARKE STEUBEN IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN BERRIEN BRANCH CASS MI HILLSDALE ST. JOSEPH MI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, ALBION, ANGOLA, BASS LAKE, BENTON HARBOR, BENTON HEIGHTS, BREMEN, BRONSON, BUCHANAN, CASSOPOLIS, COLDWATER, CULVER, DOWAGIAC, EDWARDSBURG, ELKHART, FAIR PLAIN, FRANCESVILLE, FREMONT, GOSHEN, GRANGER, HILLSDALE, JONESVILLE, KENDALLVILLE, KNOX, LA PORTE, LAGRANGE, LIGONIER, LITCHFIELD, MARCELLUS, MEDARYVILLE, MENDON, MICHIGAN CITY, MISHAWAKA, NAPPANEE, NILES, NORTH JUDSON, PAW PAW LAKE, PLYMOUTH, ROCHESTER, SHIPSHEWANA, SOUTH BEND, ST. JOSEPH, STURGIS, THREE RIVERS, TOPEKA, WARSAW, WHITE PIGEON, WINAMAC, AND WINONA LAKE.