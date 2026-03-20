March 19, 2026
AP

US Approves $23 Billion In Arms Sales To Arab Allies As Iran War Escalates

by AP News0
Rifle resting on stacked ammunition crates

(AP) — In notices sent to Congress on Thursday, the State Department said the U.S. would sell:

To the United Arab Emirates, more than $8 billion in air defense systems and related materiel, including drones, air-to-air missiles and F-16 fighter jet munitions.

To Kuwait, $8 billion in missile defense and radar systems.

To Jordan, $70.5 million of aircraft and munitions support.

Another $6 billion in sales to the three countries was approved but did not require congressional notification because they involved adjustments to previously approved packages or purely commercial sales, a State Department official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of those sales are not public.

Related posts

Murder charge sought after stabbed Goshen auto dealer dies

AP News

Bernie Sanders plans rallies at 2 Indiana universities

AP News

Indiana man ordered to stop harassing lawmaker

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.