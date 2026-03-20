US Approves $23 Billion In Arms Sales To Arab Allies As Iran War Escalates

(AP) — In notices sent to Congress on Thursday, the State Department said the U.S. would sell:

To the United Arab Emirates, more than $8 billion in air defense systems and related materiel, including drones, air-to-air missiles and F-16 fighter jet munitions.

To Kuwait, $8 billion in missile defense and radar systems.

To Jordan, $70.5 million of aircraft and munitions support.

Another $6 billion in sales to the three countries was approved but did not require congressional notification because they involved adjustments to previously approved packages or purely commercial sales, a State Department official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of those sales are not public.