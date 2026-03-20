Barn Shooting Arrests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Police have arrested two teenagers after gunfire was aimed at the IMPD Mounted Patrol barn on the near west side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the 400 block of N. Goodlet Avenue, near North Concord Street and West 10th Street, after reports of shots fired. They found evidence in the road but no suspects at the scene.

Shortly after, the Southwest District Violent Crime Task Force and Violence Reduction Team located the car involved and secured a search warrant. Officers arrested 18-year-old Jehvon Fry and 19-year-old Kadin Fry. Both face charges of criminal recklessness and marijuana possession.

IMPD confirmed no horses were injured.

Southwest District Commander Nikole Pilkington praised the quick teamwork of officers and detectives. She said the teens put people and animals at risk, and added the arrests show the department will hold those who commit crimes accountable.

Anyone with information or video from the incident can call IMPD Southwest District at 317-327-6400 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).