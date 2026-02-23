US, Canadian Airlines Cancel Puerto Vallarta Flights After Reported Killing of Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’

U.S. and Canadian airlines canceled flights Sunday to parts of Mexico after Mexican officials said drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” was killed in a military operation, triggering reported clashes in Jalisco state and prompting travel advisories.

United Airlines canceled all Sunday flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

“United Airlines flight operations to/from PVR (Puerto Vallarta) and GDL (Guadalajara) are canceled today,” United Airlines said in a statement to FOX Business.

Southwest Airlines also canceled all flights arriving in and departing from Puerto Vallarta on Sunday.

“Southwest Airlines canceled the four flights we had scheduled to fly into Puerto Vallarta today and the four turns back,” the airline said in a statement to FOX Business. “We’ll continue to evaluate the conditions as the situation develops. Nothing is more important to Southwest Airlines than the safety of our customers and our employees.”

American Airlines said it halted its remaining Sunday service to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mazatlán.

“As a result of the situation in Guadalajara (GDL), Mazatlán (MZT) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR), American has canceled flights to and from GDL, MZT and PVR for the remainder of Sunday, Feb. 22,” the airline said in a statement to FOX Business. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make any additional changes to our operation as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our customers and team members.”

Delta Air Lines announced in a travel alert that flights “to, through or from” Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara “may be affected” due to “civil unrest in the state of Jalisco.”

Air Canada said it has temporarily suspended operations in Puerto Vallarta.

“Air Canada flights to and from PVR will be canceled tomorrow,” the airline wrote on X. “We are monitoring the situation and are working to bring our customers back as soon as it is safe to do so.”

No additional cancellations had been announced beyond Sunday as of publication.

Several airlines said they issued travel waivers allowing affected passengers to rebook without change fees.

The flight changes come after Mexican troops reportedly conducted operations earlier Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, targeting El Mencho, a former police officer who became the leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, which U.S. authorities have identified as a major supplier of fentanyl to the United States.

Government officials warned of clashes in Jalisco and broader criminal activity, prompting the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to issue shelter-in-place advisories for multiple states.

El Mencho carried a $15 million U.S. bounty and rose to power following the arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the former head of the Sinaloa cartel. Over roughly the past 15 years, the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación has expanded from a regional criminal group into a global trafficking organization operating from its stronghold in Jalisco.

“I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed ‘El Mencho,’ one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X. “This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys.”

The Mexican Defense Department said the operation was conducted as part of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the U.S., and that U.S. authorities provided complementary intelligence that contributed to El Mencho’s killing.