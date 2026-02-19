Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of the UK’s King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In a statement, the king said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The Thames Valley Police , without naming who it was referring to, issued a statement noting that “we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance,” the police noted.

The force, which covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, did not identify the suspect, in line with standard procedures in Britain, but pointed to the statement when asked to confirm if Andrew was arrested.

Mountbatten-Windsor is 66-years-old. His birthday is today.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright noted.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” he added.

Mountbatten-Windsor has faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

She said that Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell had told her, “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.”

“He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,” Giuffre wrote of Andrew. “The next morning, Maxwell told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun.’ Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy’,” Giuffre wrote.