US Treasury Warns Shippers Against Paying Any Tolls To Iran To Cross Strait Of Hormuz

(FOX NEWS) — The U.S. Treasury warned shippers Friday that they could face sanctions if they pay the Iranian regime any tolls to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is aware of Iranian threats to shipping and demands for ‘toll’ payments to receive safe passage through the international Strait of Hormuz,” it said in an advisory Friday, adding that “These demands may include several payment options, including fiat currency, digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments, such as nominally charitable donations” made to organizations like the Iranian Red Crescent Society or Iranian embassy accounts.

“OFAC is issuing this alert to warn U.S. and non-U.S. persons about the sanctions risks of making these payments to, or soliciting guarantees from, the Iranian regime for safe passage. These risks exist regardless of payment method,” it said.

“OFAC strongly encourages all maritime service providers to conduct enhanced due diligence on any vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz to ensure that such vessels have not engaged in any sanctionable conduct involving Iran, which could expose the service provider to sanctions risk,” the U.S. Treasury also said. “Service providers should carefully review all available information for red flags, including voyage planning or actual transits through Iranian territorial waters. Service providers should ask counterparties for details on who they coordinated with to transit the Strait of Hormuz and if any safe passage fees were or will be paid to Iran.”