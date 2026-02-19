Usha Vance Encourages Supporters To Donate To Diaper Banks After Baby News

(AP) — The second lady thanked people for “the outpouring of love and excitement” that followed the January announcement by her and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, that she is pregnant with their fourth child.

“Your support means more to us than we can say,” she said Wednesday in a social media post.

But she asked supporters to refrain from sending gifts and to consider helping others instead.

“We would be honored if you would consider making a donation to your local diaper bank to help families in need,” she said.

The newest member of the Vance family, the couple’s third son, is due in July. They also have a young daughter.