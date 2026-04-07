Utica Dentist Charged With 131 Medicaid Fraud Counts

MACOMB COUNTY, MI (WOWO) A Utica dentist has been charged with more than 130 counts of Medicaid fraud, according to officials.

The Attorney General’s office filed one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and 131 counts of Medicaid fraud against 37-year-old Dr. Faddi Salim. Authorities say Salim allegedly billed the government-funded program for dental crowns that were either unnecessary or never provided, leaving some patients unable to use their benefits for treatments they needed.

Each Medicaid fraud count carries a potential prison term of up to four years, while the criminal enterprise charge is a 20-year felony. The alleged fraud came to light when patients discovered their benefits had been exhausted after many crowns were billed under their Medicaid plans, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Salim was arraigned on March 19 in East Lansing and released on a $50,000 personal bond. He is scheduled to return to court next month. In a statement, Salim said his office “operates with strict adherence to all legal and insurance standards” and expressed confidence that the full facts will be revealed during the legal process.

The Attorney General’s office is asking former patients who believe they may have been billed for unprovided services to contact them for review.