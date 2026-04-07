April 7, 2026
Uncategorized

Suspect Arrested After Goshen Downtown Shooting

by Brian Ford0

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in downtown Goshen. Police were called to El Imperial Bar on South Main Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures before he was transported to a South Bend hospital. According to WSBT 22, a second victim, age 25, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Goshen Hospital.

Police quickly located a suspect nearby as he attempted to leave the scene. The man, identified as 25-year-old Alijawon Shorter of Elkhart, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both level-three felonies. He is currently being held at the Elkhart County Jail.

El Imperial Bar has previously drawn police attention. In 2024, the city filed a lawsuit against the bar due to excessive police visits. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

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