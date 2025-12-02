Vehicle Fire Extends Into Multi-Garage Structure

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread into a large multi-garage storage structure at 2121 Engle Road just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car fully involved with flames extending into several garage and storage units. Crews deployed multiple handlines to contain and extinguish the fire. To gain access, firefighters forced entry by cutting several garage doors. No occupants were located inside any of the units.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. Crews completed salvage and overhaul operations afterward. Fire investigators examined the scene and have determined the cause and origin of the fire.