December 2, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Vehicle Fire Extends Into Multi-Garage Structure

by Brian Ford0

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread into a large multi-garage storage structure at 2121 Engle Road just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car fully involved with flames extending into several garage and storage units. Crews deployed multiple handlines to contain and extinguish the fire. To gain access, firefighters forced entry by cutting several garage doors. No occupants were located inside any of the units.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. Crews completed salvage and overhaul operations afterward. Fire investigators examined the scene and have determined the cause and origin of the fire.

Related posts

With Spring Right Around The Corner, The Summit City Sees A Lane Restriction Due To Landscape Maintenance

David Scheie

Parkview Health to hold career fair

Darrin Wright

Huntington man arrested for 25-year identity scam

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.