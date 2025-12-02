December 2, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Volunteer Need Grows After 200 Local Disaster Responses

by Brian Ford0
(Photo Supplied/American Red Cross)

Fort Wayne, Indiana (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is asking for additional disaster volunteers in the Fort Wayne area as local response needs continue to grow.

According to the organization, volunteers with the Northeast Chapter responded to more than 200 disasters in 2025, most involving home fires. Assistance provided included temporary shelter, meals, and basic health services offered in coordination with community partners.

The Red Cross highlighted the work of Disaster Action Team members Nancy Clark and Elizabeth Craft. Clark, an eight-year volunteer, assisted a family affected by a recent home fire by providing support and resources. Craft, a volunteer for three years, stated that serving on the team ensures residents facing emergencies have access to help.

Jennifer Sexton, Executive Director of the Northeast Chapter, noted that the demand for disaster volunteers is significant, especially during the holiday season when home fire responses typically rise by nearly 20 percent. More than 1,100 people throughout the Indiana Region rely on Red Cross assistance during November and December.

The organization is encouraging residents to consider volunteering and to visit redcross.org for information. Financial contributions also support ongoing disaster response efforts.

More information about community impact in 2025 is available at redcross.org/inyearinreview.

Related posts

Friends: Indiana man captured in Syria knew risks…

Kayla Blakeslee

Two People Injured in Wabash County Crash

Kayla Blakeslee

Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.