Volunteer Need Grows After 200 Local Disaster Responses

Fort Wayne, Indiana (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is asking for additional disaster volunteers in the Fort Wayne area as local response needs continue to grow.

According to the organization, volunteers with the Northeast Chapter responded to more than 200 disasters in 2025, most involving home fires. Assistance provided included temporary shelter, meals, and basic health services offered in coordination with community partners.

The Red Cross highlighted the work of Disaster Action Team members Nancy Clark and Elizabeth Craft. Clark, an eight-year volunteer, assisted a family affected by a recent home fire by providing support and resources. Craft, a volunteer for three years, stated that serving on the team ensures residents facing emergencies have access to help.

Jennifer Sexton, Executive Director of the Northeast Chapter, noted that the demand for disaster volunteers is significant, especially during the holiday season when home fire responses typically rise by nearly 20 percent. More than 1,100 people throughout the Indiana Region rely on Red Cross assistance during November and December.

The organization is encouraging residents to consider volunteering and to visit redcross.org for information. Financial contributions also support ongoing disaster response efforts.

More information about community impact in 2025 is available at redcross.org/inyearinreview.