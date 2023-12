CECIL, Ohio (WOWO) – The victim of a fatal mobile home fire Friday in Cecil has been identified.

On Friday, a blaze engulfed a home on Stafford St. in the Village of Cecil.

The lone occupant of the residence who succumbed to injuries related to the fire was 62-year-old Charles Smith, III.

It was reported Smith recently moved from Indiana to the Stafford Street address days before the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.