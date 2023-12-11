Man booked in connection to Saturday’s Red Roof Inn shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WOWO) – 21-year-old Tommy Gray was arrested Monday in connection to Saturday’s homicide of Keelin Woods in Fort Wayne.

On Saturday, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting investigation at the Red Roof Inn on W. Coliseum Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers located the 26-year-old Woods, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives identified Gray as the suspect of the shooting and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. On Monday, U. S. Marshals located Gray near Louisville, Ky. and took him into custody without incident.

Gray is currently being held in the Louisville jail pending extradition on the charges of murder, attempted Murder and leaving the scene.