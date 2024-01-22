Celina teen killed in crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Celina teen is dead after crashing his vehicle into two trees last week.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, 17-year-old Andrew Taylor was travelling westbound on Fast Road in Hopewell Township when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest after striking a second tree.

Taylor was airlifted from the scene by Lutheran Air and transported to St Rita’s Hospital in Lima. He was later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for further treatment.

Taylor succumbed to his injuries on Sunday and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.