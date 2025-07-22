Victim Of Saturday Shooting Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified and made notifications to the next of kin of the deceased individual that was found shot in the 1800 Block of River Run Trail, Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, at about 03:08 hours, Saturday, July 19, 2025.

He has been positively identified as 16-year-old Kardenai Anthony Hollis, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting in the area and found Kardenai Anthony Hollis unresponsive.

He was transported to a local hospital and later was pronounced deceased.

Kardenai Anthony Hollis’ Cause of Death is Gunshot Wounds, and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Kardenai Anthony Hollis is the 22nd Homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2025.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.