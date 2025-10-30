Volunteer Center Launches 26th Annual Coats For Kids Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As colder weather approaches, the Volunteer Center is preparing to help local children stay warm with the launch of its 26th annual Coats for Kids Drive this weekend.

The campaign officially kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at MLK Montessori School on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, with Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey serving as the guest of honor.

Each year, the Coats for Kids program provides thousands of winter coats to area children in need. The organization typically distributes about 8,000 coats, but this year’s goal is to collect and deliver 10,000 to meet growing community demand.

Since its start, the Volunteer Center has provided more than 100,000 coats to children across 125 schools and social service agencies throughout the region.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the group will accept new or gently used winter coats in sizes ranging from children’s size 5 through adult sizes. Donation drop-off sites include all Kroger and Peerless Cleaners locations, YMCA branches in Allen, Wells, and Huntington counties, Darlington Holiday Warehouse, Parkview Ortho Hospital, Sweetwater, Advanced Chiropractic Life Center, IBEW 305 Union Hall, Linde Gas & Equipment, United Auto Workers Union Hall, Union Savings Bank, Star Financial, Community State Bank, and the Volunteer Center itself.

Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter said the drive comes at a critical time for families facing higher living costs.

“MANY FAMILIES ARE STRUGGLING WITH RISING COSTS OF HOUSING, UTILITIES, AND GROCERIES,” ETTER SAID. “COATS FOR KIDS PROVIDES TANGIBLE HELP TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF THE OVER 17% OF CHILDREN LIVING IN POVERTY IN ALLEN COUNTY. OUR COMMUNITY IS GENEROUS AND HAS ALWAYS RALLIED TOGETHER TO HELP OUR MOST VULNERABLE.”

In addition to coat donations, the Volunteer Center is also accepting cash contributions. A $25 donation provides a new coat, hat, scarf, and mittens for a child in need.