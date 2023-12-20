December 20, 2023
Local News

Waterloo Republicans to hold caucus for town council vacancy

by Derek Decker0

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) — Waterloo Republicans are set to hold a caucus next month to fill a vacancy on the town council.

KPC News reports that Jess Jessup is resigning at the end of his term in 2026.

Potential candidates must notify DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring at least 72 hours prior to the caucus meeting time on form CEB-5.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters residing in Waterloo.

The caucus will be held Jan. 10 at the Grant Township Public Library at 6 p.m.

To find the form to apply, click here.

Related posts

Swayzee police investigate early morning stabbing

Saige Driver

Elkhart Teen Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

WOWO News

Greenwood man arrested in killing of boy, 16

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.