Waterloo Republicans to hold caucus for town council vacancy

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) — Waterloo Republicans are set to hold a caucus next month to fill a vacancy on the town council.

KPC News reports that Jess Jessup is resigning at the end of his term in 2026.

Potential candidates must notify DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring at least 72 hours prior to the caucus meeting time on form CEB-5.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters residing in Waterloo.

The caucus will be held Jan. 10 at the Grant Township Public Library at 6 p.m.

