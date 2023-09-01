Weekend Events 9/1 – 9/3

TinCaps Final Season Home Games

Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3 • Parkview Field

Don’t miss the final weekend of the TinCaps’ regular season! Join the festivities and catch the TinCaps in action all weekend at Parkview Field. Tickets start at just $7!

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

Thursday, August 31 – Saturday, September 2 • Auburn, Indiana

Join classic car enthusiasts from around the world in Auburn, Indiana! This annual festival features the Parade of Classics, the Auburn Auctions, and events for the whole family.

Jurassic Empire

Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 10 • Glenbrook Square

Don’t miss this Jurassic drive-thru adventure at Glenbrook Square! You’ll see gigantic, ultrarealistic dinosaurs like the T-Rex, Brachiosaurus, and even baby dinosaurs come to life.

Napoleonic Days

Saturday, September 2 – Sunday, September 3 • The Old Fort

Come and experience this dramatic military period, defined by Napoleon Bonaparte, and observe both military and civilian reenactors engaging in daily life, unit displays, and drills.

Mark Your Calendar for Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown

Sunday, September 10 • Throughout Fort Wayne

Save the date to visit 21 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for FREE! Pick up a free passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location.