Thursday Night Two-Car Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are still investigating a Thursday Night crash that left one person in life-threatening condition. Shortly before 8 P.M. Police were called to the intersection of Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive on reports of a two car crash. One driver had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters as both elderly drivers were transported to a local hospital where one was determined to be suffering life threatening injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor. Dupont Road between Diebold and I-69 was closed for cleanup and initial investigation of the scene, however the full investigation is still on-going.