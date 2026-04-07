White House Shares First Artemis II Photo Of Earth From Far Side Of The Moon

(FOX NEWS) — The first Artemis II photo of the Earth seen with human eyes from the far side of the moon was revealed on Tuesday morning.

The image, taken by NASA’s Artemis II crew on Monday, was shared by the White House in a post on X.

“Humanity, from the other side,” the post read. “First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon.”

NASA said the photo is “reminiscent of the iconic Earthrise image taken by astronaut Bill Anders 58 years earlier as the Apollo 8 crew flew around the Moon.”

The crew’s loop around the dark side of the moon came with a 45-minute communications blackout with Mission Control. The blackout, which was expected, happened as the spacecraft slipped behind the moon, losing line of sight to Earth, with the moon blocking satellite communications entirely.

The Artemis II crew went on to complete their record-breaking trip around the moon Monday, recording many scientific observations that will be shared with teams back on Earth.

The Artemis II crew is expected to discuss their observations with the lunar science team on Tuesday in a live broadcast from NASA.