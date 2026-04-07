Allen County Early Voting Now Underway

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Early in-person voting is now underway in Fort Wayne and across northeast Indiana ahead of the May primary election. In Allen County, voters can cast ballots at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne, with additional early voting locations expected to open in the coming days.

To participate, voters must already be registered and present a valid government-issued photo ID. Indiana’s primary system requires voters to declare a political party when casting a ballot, though proof of party affiliation is not required.

Election officials say early voting will continue through noon on May 4, giving residents in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities several weeks to vote ahead of Election Day. Voters are encouraged to check with their county election offices for specific locations, hours, and any updates to voting access.