Windmill Winter Wonderland returns to Kendallville

KENDALLIVLLE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – The Windmill Winter Wonderland is back for its annual holiday tradition at the Mid-America Windmill Museum.

Stroll along the museum grounds and witness the windmills transform into a magical Christmas wonderland.

But that’s not all; you can also witness a live nativity every Saturday to enhance the wonderland experience further.

After the show, head over to Baker Hall where kids can meet Santa and enjoy some treats while parents can browse the craft vendor booths for holiday gifts.