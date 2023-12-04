December 5, 2023
Local News

Windmill Winter Wonderland returns to Kendallville

by Network Indiana0

KENDALLIVLLE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – The Windmill Winter Wonderland is back for its annual holiday tradition at the Mid-America Windmill Museum.

Stroll along the museum grounds and witness the windmills transform into a magical Christmas wonderland.

But that’s not all; you can also witness a live nativity every Saturday to enhance the wonderland experience further.

After the show, head over to Baker Hall where kids can meet Santa and enjoy some treats while parents can browse the craft vendor booths for holiday gifts.

Related posts

Grant County police search for 2 armed robbery suspects

Saige Driver

Protesters gather outside home of Allen County Prosecutor

Caleb Hatch

Fort Wayne sees small population growth

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.