Fort Wayne man arrested for soliciting a child at library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after he attempted to solicit a child for sexual acts at the main branch of the Allen County Library.

On Nov. 8, the Fort Wayne Police Department received a report of a man who had followed a 12-year-old child in and out of a bathroom at the library.

Sometime later, the suspect passed the victim a sexually explicit note asking him to engage in sexual activity.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Otha Muirhead of Allen County.

Muirhead was apprehended on Dec. 1 when a warrant was issued for his arrest and charged with one count of child solicitation.

The FWPD recommends that parents be mindful of these dangers and accompany children to the bathroom in public places.