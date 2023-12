WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Winona Lake may be soon be driving Teslas.

The Times Union reports that if the town receives a $200,000 grant from the Michiana Area Council of Governments, about half of the department’s fleet will transition to using the electric cars.

Town Marshal Joe Hawn said the grant would cover all the associated costs, including the charging stations.

Find out more in The Times Union’s story here.