Fourth Round of Indiana Next Level Trails Grants Awarded

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): State officials have announced another $31 million in Indiana’s Next Level Trails grants. Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday unveiled the 14 recipients of the fourth round of Next Level Trails grants.

The governor’s office says the combined $31.2 million will support 28 miles of new trails throughout the state. More than $6 million of the funding will be coming to the Fort Wayne area as the city is being granted $1 million for the Illinois Road Trail. The total project cost is more than $4.4 million for 1.97 miles. To the north, Angola is getting a little over $1.5 million for 1.20 miles, and Steuben County is getting over $3.7 million for 3.20 miles of trail.

The first three rounds of Next Level Trails awarded a total of $120 million to 73 communities to buildk 190 miles of trails throughout the state.