WNBA Live Hosted in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) – Before the Saturday All-Stars game, the Indiana Convention Center will host WNBA Live, an event made to highlight the intersection of basketball, entertainment, and culture. The event kicks off on July 18, and the All-Star game tips off at 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature WNBA meet-and-greets with your favorite stars, exclusive merch drops, shoot-around games, and much, much more.

Over 30 restaurants and entertainment venues in and around Indianapolis are offering major discounts and specials tied to the weekend.

Eight female muralists have been commissioned to create new art in downtown Indy that will be on display for the remainder of the year, and 2,500 youth are dribbling through the streets in a sold out event, and if you’d like to dribble and shoot a city wide hoop pass will be taking place in all of the hottest spots in the city.

Don’t have tickets to the game? Watch it on ABC, or if you’re in Indianapolis, head to the watch party downtown. While you’re there, check out the largest advertisement to date on the JW Marriott of Caitlyn Clark.

For those flying into town for the game, the Indianapolis International Airport will feature a life-sized basketball court in the Civic Plaza.