Stormy Stretch Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — You’ll want to keep an eye on the sky later today. Between 1 and 7 p.m., the eastern half of Indiana could see scattered storms pop up — some could be strong, with heavy rain and a small chance of gusty winds. It’s going to feel pretty warm and sticky, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat indexes pushing into the low to mid 90s.

Thursday brings a cold front through the state, so expect more showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. The southern part of Indiana has the best shot at stronger storms and windy weather. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s again.

By Friday, things should settle down a bit, especially around Central Indiana, though the southern areas might still see some rain.

The weekend doesn’t look much better — scattered showers and storms are expected both days, with heavy rain and lightning likely. Temps will stick around the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, things heat up even more. Highs could climb into the 90s, with plenty of humidity making it feel like the hottest stretch of the season so far.