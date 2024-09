DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after she was hit by a car that blew a stop sign in DeKalb County.

Just before 8:30, 20-year-old Kayla Carpenter did not stop at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 327, and collided with 21-year-old Kellie Hagen.

Both vehicles were pushed off the road into the yard of a home.

Hagen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Altogether, the two cars suffered nearly $15,000 worth of damage.