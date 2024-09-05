September 5, 2024
Crash in Huntington County leaves 1 dead

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash on US 24 in Huntington County Wednesday afternoon left a driver dead.

Around 5:15, an SUV waiting to cross US 24 was waiting at the stop sign on County Road 750 N. As the SUV entered the intersection, it was struck near the rear tire by a westbound Ford F-250.

The collision caused the truck to travel nearly 200 feet before coming to rest on the shoulder. That driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

