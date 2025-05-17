Woman In Custody After Making Threats With Machete

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is in police custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to Plaza Drive for reports of a disturbance involving an armed subject.

21 Alive News says a homeowner told police that 32-year-old Bianca Hernandez was arguing with her child’s father when she got upset, grabbed a machete and began swinging it at people in the home.

Officers tried to get Hernandez to exit the home, though a tactical team breached the front door and took Hernandez into custody without further incident.