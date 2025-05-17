ISP Increases Patrols During ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police have increased patrols as part of a “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

It’s a national campaign promoting safe driving habits with a focus on the proper use of seatbelts.

Fort Wayne troopers will expand their seatbelt safety efforts through the end of May, reminding motorists that it is important to wear seatbelts as it can save lives.

The Indiana State Police say it is adopting a no-excuses approach, issuing citations to anyone not properly fastened in.

Seatbelts can reduce the risk of injury or death in vehicle crashes by up to 65%.