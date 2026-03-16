WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Bob Morris says new BMV Scam Targets Hoosiers Statewide

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) — State officials are warning residents across Indiana about a surge in scam text messages targeting personal information and payments. The messages, which claim to come from state agencies such as the Indiana Department of Revenue, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Department of Natural Resources, tell recipients they owe money and include a QR code or link to “pay immediately.”

State Representative Bob Morris addressed the issue Monday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, describing the texts as “100% fraud.” He explained that while the messages appear official, they are designed to mislead recipients into paying nonexistent balances.

“What these scamsters are doing, Kayla, is basically sending notice via text that you have an unpaid balance, and then they have a friendly little QR code,” Morris said. “It looks like it is an official state site, but it is not an official state site. These are frauding a lot of seniors who are scared and worried if they don’t pay their unresolved toll bill.”

Morris said scammers have targeted senior citizens in particular. He shared an example of a senior who was concerned about a toll her son might have missed while driving her car. “These are our scamsters just trying to prey upon the senior citizens and other Hoosiers of our state,” he said.

Officials advise residents to look for red flags in these messages. Morris noted that one fake message listed a Northern District Court and a Marion County judge but contained no names, license plate numbers, or driver’s license information. “There’s no name. There’s no license plate. There’s no driver’s license number on there. All that is confidential information, which the state houses, and these fraudsters don’t have that,” he said.

In addition to alerting the public, local authorities are investigating. Morris said he has consulted with the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the local prosecutor’s office. “We’re looking to see who these scamsters actually are,” he said.

If residents receive one of these messages, Morris urged caution. “Don’t pay it,” he said. “Tell your family as well that you received it…spread the word that way. The prosecutor’s office is fully aware of it. These people estimate they are raking in thousands of dollars a day doing this.”

For those who have already clicked on a link or entered personal information, officials recommend contacting law enforcement and the local prosecutor’s office. “If you enter your credit card information, your social security number, that’s what their ultimate goal is,” Morris said. “But most importantly, to get your money.”

Morris also noted that scammers are broadening their targets. “They’re also targeting the DNR…additional fees associated with your fishing and hunting license. They’re getting good, Kayla, and it’s sad that they’re preying upon Hoosiers,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to verify any messages claiming to come from state agencies through official state websites or by contacting the appropriate offices directly.

State Representative Bob Morris joined Fort Wayne’s Morning News live to provide guidance and examples of the scam messages and encouraged viewers to share the information with friends and family.