WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Bob Morris talks Fire Safety with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) State Rep. Bob Morris joined Fort Wayne’s Morning News to discuss the heightened fire risks that accompany winter weather and the financial outlook for local fire districts across northeast Indiana.

Host Kayla Blakeslee opened the conversation by noting that space heaters, fireplaces, overloaded outlets and overworked furnaces often mean a surge in emergency calls during the coldest months. She asked Morris why winter is especially dangerous when it comes to house fires and what he is hearing from local departments.

“There are a number of factors at play during the winter,” Morris said. “People try to supplement their heat with ovens or multiple space heaters, and sometimes that leads to overloaded extension cords or outlets. Our home electrical systems can only handle so many amps.”

As temperatures drop, he said, fire departments routinely see an increase in calls tied to heating equipment and electrical strain.

Morris recently met with several fire district chiefs in Allen County, along with Jeremy Bush, who oversees the Professional Firefighters Union in the county. He said those conversations focused heavily on prevention and public awareness.

“Safety is the biggest thing that these chiefs stress,” Morris said. “It’s important that Hoosiers know there is help available if they’re struggling to heat their homes. And smoke detectors save lives. Make sure they’re checked frequently, make sure there are batteries in them and that they’re working.”

Local fire districts in Indiana are funded primarily through property taxes. In recent years, Morris said, tax increases helped transition what were once volunteer fire departments into more formalized fire districts.

“We used to call them volunteer fire stations. Now they’re fire districts,” he said. “Through Senate Bill 1 and the property tax structure, we’re looking at how to ensure they’re properly staffed and have the equipment they need.”

He added that mutual aid agreements between departments remain in place, allowing neighboring districts to assist during major incidents. “All these firefighters come together to make sure our area is safe,” Morris said.

When asked whether departments are keeping up with rising costs for equipment, fuel and staffing, Morris said they are managing current demands but will require careful planning moving forward.

“They’re keeping up,” he said. “They do need some additional funding for staff as well as equipment, but we are being properly protected in Allen County today.”

The next legislative budget cycle, he noted, will provide an opportunity to reassess long-term funding needs.

“Next year is a budget year,” Morris said. “This year is more or less preparation — looking at their needs and at the growth we’re seeing across the Hoosier State. Rest assured that we are properly covered today. We’re just making a long-term plan to ensure these districts continue to be properly funded.”

In the meantime, Morris encouraged families to review fire safety plans at home, check smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and establish clear exit routes.

“When people get home tonight, just sit down and go over these measures,” he said. “If we can save one more life here in our community, that’s what matters.”