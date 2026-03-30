Fort Wayne Police To Increase Patrols Targeting Speeding And Distracted Driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department announced it will increase patrols in the coming weeks as part of a statewide effort to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors.

Beginning April 4 through April 13, officers will work overtime shifts focused on identifying drivers who are speeding or violating Indiana’s hands-free driving law. The enforcement effort is being conducted in partnership with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute through its Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), which uses federal funding to support traffic safety initiatives.

Officials say the goal is to reduce crashes caused by preventable behaviors.

“Distracted driving and speeding are preventable behaviors that put drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” said ICJI Executive Director Douglas Huntsinger. “This campaign is a reminder that these actions have real consequences, and law enforcement officers are actively working to keep Indiana’s roads safe.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Indiana recorded 249 speeding-related fatalities in 2023. Distracted driving contributed to at least 47 deadly crashes, though officials note the true number is likely higher due to limitations in reporting.

Fort Wayne police say drivers should expect increased enforcement throughout the campaign period.

“Distracted driving and speeding remain major contributors to serious and deadly crashes,” said Lt. Tony Maze. “These actions are illegal and endanger everyone on the road. Officers will step up enforcement and ticket anyone caught violating these laws.”

Under the Indiana Hands-Free Law, drivers are prohibited from holding mobile devices while operating a vehicle. Calls must be made using hands-free technology such as Bluetooth or voice commands.

Law enforcement officials are urging motorists to take simple precautions to stay safe, including putting phones away while driving, obeying posted speed limits, allowing extra travel time, and maintaining a safe following distance.

The increased patrols are part of ongoing statewide efforts to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities on Indiana roadways.