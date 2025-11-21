WOWO EXCLUSIVE: ROKITA: 82.5 Million Dollars Returned to Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have returned over $82.5 million in unclaimed property to Hoosiers in 2025, breaking previous records. The effort helps residents reclaim forgotten bank accounts, insurance dividends, stock dividends, and other funds that rightfully belong to them.

“This isn’t the government’s money—it’s yours,” Rokita said. “As life goes on, people accumulate money in accounts or dividends they don’t realize they have. Our goal is to get it back into their hands.”

The unclaimed property program has been a focus of Rokita’s office throughout his tenure. By actively contacting individuals and, in some cases, the families of deceased account holders, the office has been able to locate and return more property than ever before.

Rokita highlighted how persistence and outreach make a difference: “Instead of waiting for people to call us, we started calling them, even family members, to make sure the money gets back to the right people.”

While the average check returned is around $130, some recipients have received much larger sums. “We had a lady from Florida who came up to claim a check for $250,000,” Rokita said. “And there have been amounts even over a million dollars, though those are rare.”

The most common sources of unclaimed property are old bank accounts and insurance premiums. Rokita advises residents to keep records and update contact information with financial institutions to avoid losing access to funds.

Hoosiers can search for unclaimed property at IndianaUnclaimed.gov. Rokita’s office continues outreach efforts, including ad campaigns and partnerships with local celebrities, to ensure residents are aware of available funds.

“This year has been record-setting, and we plan to keep the momentum going,” Rokita said. “We want every Hoosier to find what’s theirs.”