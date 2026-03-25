WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Senator Jim Banks discusses Shutdown, Dem Walkout and Trump Endorsement with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown enters its 40th day, government operations continue to face challenges, including delays for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, while political developments in the Senate and endorsements in Indiana state races are drawing attention.

U.S. Senator Jim Banks joined Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee to provide updates and context on several ongoing issues.

DHS Shutdown Continues

Senator Banks described the current state of the shutdown as ongoing, noting its impact on TSA agents and airport operations.

“Day 40 of the shutdown, long TSA lines at airports. It’s getting worse as TSA agents have now gone two to three paychecks that they haven’t received,” Banks said. “We voted 14 or 15 times to fund DHS, and Democrats are voting against it every time.”

Banks outlined which components of the department are affected. “To fund the whole department, that includes FEMA, Secret Service. It also includes our ICE agents. Now, ICE was funded, had a plus up in funding in the big, beautiful bill. So ICE is taken care of,” he said.

He described negotiations currently in progress: “So there’s a deal coming together that would fund everything but ICE… and then taking a look at how we can use the reconciliation process to maybe fund ICE further. The reconciliation process would only require a majority vote, which Republicans could carry if that were the case. But this is going to take, I think, still days before this deal comes together.”

Banks emphasized that any agreement would need to ensure ICE funding. “If this deal comes together, you will have to guarantee to me at the same time that ICE will be funded before I can vote for it,” he said.

Senate Floor: Unanimous Consent Moment

Banks also recounted an unusual moment on the Senate floor earlier this week involving unanimous consent. During this process, a single senator can object to halt proceedings.

“As one of the duties of the freshman members of the Senate, I was presiding. Senator Kennedy presented his amendment. A Democrat came and objected and left the floor, which stopped the process,” Banks explained. “The rules of the Senate allow any senator to object, and instead of explaining why he objected, he raced off the floor.”

Banks said the process is common but noted the lack of debate was notable. “It would have been better to hear him explain why he objected and have that debate back and forth,” he said.

Local Political Endorsements

In addition to federal developments, Banks addressed recent political endorsements in Indiana. President Donald Trump recently endorsed State Senator Liz Brown for re-election in Northeast Indiana, which has prompted questions about its effect on other local candidates.

“President Trump endorsed seven or eight different state senators, including Liz Brown, as part of a package based on their redistricting votes,” Banks said. “I’m helping President Trump around the state opposing some of the incumbent state senators who voted against redistricting. It’s really all about that issue.”

Banks clarified that his support for Darren Vogt in the same race remains unchanged. “Liz Brown’s voting record on other issues—gas taxes, gun ratings, term limits—does not change my support for Darren Vogt,” he said. “He’s a great man, a great business leader, a great family man. He serves on the school board, the county council, and is a fiscal conservative that won’t raise our taxes.”

Looking Ahead

Banks indicated he will continue to monitor the DHS funding situation and the Senate’s progress on legislation. “Hopefully we can do it quickly. We spent a rare full weekend in Washington in the Senate,” he said.

He also commented on President Trump’s consistency in political endorsements. “Promises made, promises kept. That’s what makes President Trump consistent,” Banks said.

Senator Jim Banks joins Kayla Blakeslee every Wednesday at 7:40