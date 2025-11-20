WOWO Exclusive – Stutzman Defends Epstein File Release

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman defended the recent bipartisan effort to release thousands of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, emphasizing the importance of transparency and victim protection, while criticizing Democrats for focusing on political gain.

“Jeffrey Epstein is a monster,” the Congressman said. “He abused young women, and we need to know what our government knew and how they handled the whole situation. Those responsible should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The discussion comes as approximately 60,000 files are set to be uploaded to the Department of Justice website, making them accessible to victims, lawyers, and the public.

“The files will be open to the public. Victims, lawyers, and citizens will be able to see them,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of interest… from people who may eventually make movies about this story.”

When asked whether the files might contain new evidence implicating prominent figures, the Congressman suggested it’s unlikely. “If there was something that would have embarrassed President Trump, it would have been released already,” he said.

Beyond the Epstein files, the Congressman shifted focus to state politics, criticizing Indiana senators for delaying redistricting and warning about Democratic strategies at the national level. “We’ve been snookered,” he said. “Democrats are more about power than actually governing and fixing the problems.”

