November 13, 2025
Indiana News

Attempted Murder, Shooting Arrest

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — There was a shooting in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon and one man has been arrested.

IMPD says they took 49-year-old Ronald Washington into custody because they think he’s the man who shot someone else at around 8 o’clock on Windsor Drive. That’s on the east side of Indianapolis near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 21st street.

The victim of the shooting was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) detectives, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, and the U.S. Marshals located Washington in the 8700 block of Montery Court within a few hours of him running away.

Washington was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

