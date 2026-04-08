WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Town Hall Preview Vogt v. Brown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Two candidates for Indiana Senate District 15 outlined sharply different approaches to governing and policy priorities during back-to-back interviews on WOWO, offering contrasting views on legislative strategy, public policy, and the direction of state government.

State Sen. Liz Brown and challenger Darren Vogt appeared separately on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with host Kayla Blakeslee, answering questions on their records, motivations for running, and key policy issues including firearms legislation, education-related sports policy, taxation, and government oversight.

Brown cites legislative record, governance approach

Brown said her legislative approach focuses on policy detail, coalition-building, and shaping Indiana-specific solutions.

“You have to look at both sides or a hundred sides,” Brown said. “And then you want to craft a solution that is unique to Indiana, representing our fiscal conservative values and making sure that it will make Indiana a better place to do business.”

Brown emphasized economic policy and regulatory reduction as central goals.

“We cut down on litigation. We cut down on big red tape, bigger government,” she said. “Then businesses will flourish and people will flourish and we’ll continue to move our fiscal and our social conservative values.”

On education-related athletics policy, Brown said she supports restrictions on participation in girls’ sports at multiple levels.

“I don’t want boys playing in girls sports,” Brown said. “When the first bill came through the Senate three years ago… I was a yes vote right away, and I’ve been a huge proponent of that.”

She also described past legislative debates over the scope of such proposals.

“I would have made a speech on the floor saying, hey, you know what, this should include the collegiate level of sports,” Brown said, adding that compromises were made during the legislative process.

Brown also addressed past criticism of legislative dynamics involving national organizations, saying external pressure influenced policy outcomes.

“The NCAA doesn’t like it. And they’ve threatened to boycott,” she said, describing discussions she said took place during legislative negotiations.

On public messaging and tone, Brown said she prioritizes collaboration in the legislature.

“I’m going to build relationships with my colleagues so that when I have a piece of legislation… they’re going to trust that I’m going to give them the honest, straightforward, straight shooting answers,” she said.

Brown also pointed to her work on law enforcement-related legislation and said she focuses on practical implementation concerns.

“It just took some work to figure out how to do it,” she said of a prior bill. “We figured out how to do that.”

Vogt emphasizes change, oversight, and fiscal accountability

Vogt said his candidacy is driven by a desire to provide voters with an alternative approach to state government.

“I think it’s time that the residents of Senate District 15 have an alternative,” Vogt said.

He said his decision to run came after reviewing legislative votes and priorities.

“I looked at her voting record on, you know, the 2A. I looked at her voting record on keeping boys out of girls’ sports, all those things, and said, you know, it’s time for a challenger,” he said.

Vogt emphasized Second Amendment protections as a central priority.

“We want to make sure we do do is protect the constitutional right to carry firearms,” he said. “We want to make sure that, you know, that continues to happen and we don’t have this crazy legislation that says you can’t.”

He also cited endorsements from advocacy organizations.

“The NRA and the Indiana Rifle and Pistol Association all agree and have endorsed me,” Vogt said. “I’m proud to have those endorsements.”

On sports policy, Vogt said he would have taken a stricter legislative stance earlier in the process.

“If I was in the statehouse, that never would have happened,” he said. “I never would have allowed boys to play in girls sports.”

Vogt also described his approach to legislation as incremental when full proposals are not initially viable.

“If the legislation was out there and it was the best we could get at the time, I would have made a speech on the floor saying… we can get K-12 and then go through and get college the next session,” he said.

On taxes and transportation funding, Vogt criticized past votes tied to state revenue increases.

“She voted for the gas tax… and she did something that D.C. voted to increase it every year,” Vogt said. “This April 1st, guess what? This went up again without you even knowing it.”

Vogt also addressed questions about school board-related claims, rejecting allegations raised during the interview.

“We never voted for transgender bathrooms or anything like that,” Vogt said. “There is no such thing as a transgender bathroom in Northwest Allen County Schools. They’re single stall bathrooms.”

He also emphasized accessibility to voters, sharing direct contact information on-air.

“That is my personal cell phone,” Vogt said. “I encourage each and every voter to reach out.”

Differences in tone and governing style

While both candidates expressed support for fiscal responsibility and constituent engagement, their interviews highlighted different governing philosophies.

Brown emphasized legislative process, coalition-building, and policy refinement.

“I work very hard to make sure I understand all the issues on a particular piece of legislation,” she said.

Vogt focused on responsiveness, government oversight, and structural change.

“We’re looking for waste, fraud and abuse in government,” he said, citing a proposal involving AI-based fraud detection tools.

Brown and Vogt also differed in how they described legislative strategy. Brown emphasized negotiation and long-term policy crafting, while Vogt emphasized more direct opposition to policies he disagrees with and earlier intervention in the legislative process.

Campaign context

Both candidates pointed to affordability, taxes, and public policy direction as central campaign themes heading into the election.

Brown encouraged voters to review her record and campaign information, while Vogt urged voters to consider a change in representation and approach.

The interviews were conducted as early voting and campaign activity continue ahead of the upcoming primary election.