WOWO Penny Pitch Radiothon benefitting Breastie Boxes kicks off

Tune in to 92.3FM or 1190AM on Thursday, December 4th and Friday, December 5th from 5AM–6PM for the WOWO Penny Pitch Radiothon benefiting our 2025 recipient, Breastie Boxes—an organization providing thoughtfully curated comfort boxes to women facing breast cancer.

Our Hamed Homes Phone Bank will be live throughout the radiothon. Call 260-918-2485 to make your donation and help us fill even more boxes with items that bring comfort, hope, and support.

We’ll also be hosting an online Silent Auction both days, giving listeners another way to support Penny Pitch and score some amazing items—all for a great cause.

Want to get hands-on? Visit our new studio at 5503 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 for our Pack the Box event happening from 9AM–3PM each day.

Drop off a donation, help pack a box, and see exactly what your support provides.

Learn more about Breastie Boxes: https://www.breastieboxes.com/our-boxes

Let’s come together—on the air, online, and in person—to support Breastie Boxes during this year’s Penny Pitch!