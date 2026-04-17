April 16, 2026
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WOWO TOWN HALL – Liz Brown and Darren Vogt Answer Your Questions WOWOLand

by Brian Ford0

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) WOWO’S Town Hall Debate between incumbent District 15 Senator Liz Brown and Darren Vogt was held at The Mic – WOWO’s new broadcast center, and hosted by Kayla Blakeslee.

Taxes and Cost of Living

The first question immediately zeroes in on economic frustration, citing “some of the nation’s highest gas taxes… and property tax bills [that] have dramatically raised” while asking why lawmakers focus on social issues instead.

Brown acknowledges the concern directly: “Property taxes are the biggest… tax bill that people get, and that is a concern.” But she shifts responsibility, stressing, “property taxes are collected at the local level… they’re the ones who decide what the rate’s going to be.” She admits, “We didn’t get the job done completely… but we can do more.”

Vogt takes a different approach, focusing less on structure and more on action. He criticizes automatic increases: “The gas tax goes up every April, no matter what… I will not vote for automatic increases.” He introduces his central idea: “what I call the Great Hoosier Audit,” arguing even “1% is $220 million of the state budget” that could be recovered from “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

A brief clash follows when Brown points to a school referendum Vogt supported that could raise taxes, while Vogt fires back, “she was actually critical for us to get that through… and I’ve got the receipts.”

Term Limits and Experience

On term limits, Brown openly revisits her past stance: “I thought I could get the job done in eight years.” Experience changed that view. She explains, “It takes a long time… to figure out how to get good bills passed,” noting some legislation took “two years” or even “three years” to succeed.

Vogt responds bluntly: “I will not make a promise… of serving two terms and then run for a fourth term.” He adds, “there’s a time when you’re not effective anymore,” arguing government should remain “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

The contrast is clear—Brown argues effectiveness grows with time; Vogt warns it can fade.

Property Taxes and Schools

A resident asks why they pay school taxes without children in school. Vogt answers with a broader economic lens: “A strong school system supports your property values… if you have a poor or failing school system, you’re just going to see your property values go down.”

Brown counters with a more personal reality: “I haven’t met anyone… who says, I’m so happy the value of my home has increased so I get to pay more taxes.” She highlights seniors in particular: “I’ve paid for my home, but I’m still paying it off because of property taxes.”

She also criticizes school spending, warning against referendums funding “natatoriums and things like that.” Vogt quickly rebuts: “That was never in Northwest Allen County Schools’ referendum… nothing about a pool whatsoever.”

School Policy and Cultural Issues

Tensions peak during a question about school bathrooms. Vogt frames the issue simply: “We have single stall bathrooms… a boy can’t come into a girl’s bathroom, plain and simple.” He compares it to a household setup, emphasizing practicality and safety.

Brown challenges that characterization sharply: “Having a door and a toilet is not a single sex bathroom.” She argues the design includes “open corridor” layouts, raising privacy concerns about shared spaces.

Vogt pushes back strongly, even offering evidence: “260-402-1835… I want you to see a picture of these bathrooms,” insisting, “please, make sure you get the facts.”

The exchange becomes one of the most direct confrontations of the night, shifting from policy to credibility.

State vs Local Control (SB1)

A question about Senate Bill 1 raises concerns about state overreach. Brown defends intervention, arguing local governments have failed to act: “No units of government seem to get the message that locals are tired of paying increasing property taxes.” She adds bluntly, “the state is gonna come in heavy-handed this session.”

She describes a pattern: when limits are proposed, local leaders “immediately say, we’re gonna cut fire and police,” rather than reduce spending elsewhere.

Vogt criticizes that approach, calling SB1 “a top-down approach without collaboration.” He argues for partnership instead: “let’s sit down at the table… and figure out what can we cut.” His solution again returns to audits and cooperation rather than mandates.

Other Issues: Agriculture, Public Safety, Healthcare

On agriculture, Brown highlights her record and support from industry groups, emphasizing efforts to protect farmland and reduce burdens like equipment taxes. Vogt takes a more consultative tone: “I’m not a farmer… I will look to those like you,” stressing the importance of listening to industry leaders.

On maternal health, Brown ties policy to her pro-life stance, noting expanded support: “we extended the postpartum coverage… up to a year,” and added resources for mothers and infants.

On public safety, she defends her record against criticism, clarifying a controversial vote by saying the original bill conflicted with “our First Amendment fundamental rights,” but that she later supported a corrected version.

Medical Liberty and COVID Response

A question on medical liberty introduces concerns about mandates from “hospitals… insurance… schools… employers” and asks who will “be our champion.”

Liz Brown responds by pointing to her record, saying, “I’ve always been a champion of individual rights, personal liberty,” citing efforts to prevent misuse of genetic testing and to strengthen parental rights in schools. She emphasizes her role on the health committee and commits to continuing that work.

Darren Vogt frames his answer around COVID-era restrictions: “I would have never allowed the state government to set heavy mandates on shutting schools down, shutting down businesses.” He adds, “We aren’t going to force any kind of medical treatment like that on anyone.”

Brown counters by noting limits on legislative power during emergencies: “When we go out of session… the governor… did whatever they wanted, we couldn’t stop them,” while emphasizing that many decisions “were made at the local level.”

Vogt pushes back on being associated with those decisions: “I was not on the school board during any of that COVID stuff.”

School Choice and Education

On school choice, Vogt expresses support but balances it with public school investment: “I absolutely support school choice… but we need to make sure our public schools are as strong as they can be.”

Brown highlights expansion of vouchers: “Next year we’re going to have universal vouchers, because the money follows the child.” She rejects criticism that vouchers harm public schools: “Those are extra dollars for parents who make a decision.”

Law Enforcement and Doxing

A question from law enforcement raises safety concerns.

Brown points to existing protections: “There’s actually already… a bill that allows… law enforcement to have their addresses removed,” and explains doxing laws were strengthened to include enforcement tied to intimidation.

Vogt takes a consultative approach: “What kind of bill do you need us to pass… and I’ll champion that for you.”

Property Taxes and Elimination Debate

Asked whether property taxes could be eliminated, Vogt is cautious: “It would be very, very tough to do,” but supports caps and freezes to prevent people—especially seniors—from being “pushed… out of their home.”

Brown also downplays immediate elimination: “I don’t see that in the immediate future,” but notes efforts to reduce taxes and expand deductions, adding, “property taxes will be reduced… eliminated, maybe not in the immediate future.”

Immigration and the Dignity Act

On immigration, both candidates clearly oppose the referenced proposal.

Brown states, “I don’t believe that we should give someone who breaks the law amnesty,” referencing her support for stricter enforcement legislation.

Vogt answers succinctly: “The answer is no.”

Data Centers and Corporate Incentives

A question about environmental and economic impacts of data centers highlights concerns about incentives and resource use.

Vogt criticizes state policy: “The state has done a horrible job in giving big, huge incentives,” adding that projects should not increase “utility bills” or harm residents.

Brown agrees oversight is needed but again shifts to local decisions: “The locals are the ones who gave a 20-year tax abatement,” arguing future projects require more transparency and evaluation of “long-term consequences.”

Casino Proposal and Referendum

Both candidates align on requiring public input.

Brown opposes the casino outright and criticizes earlier efforts: “There was no referendum… that’s just wrong.” She maintains, “I am not supportive of it.”

Vogt agrees on process: “It should be… a local decision,” adding he personally does not support it but defers to voters.

Surrogacy Debate

On surrogacy, Brown raises ethical concerns, calling exploitation of women “disturbing” and suggesting regulation may be needed.

Vogt responds from a personal perspective, sharing his family’s experience with fertility and adoption: “However we can have [children]… I encourage that,” while agreeing exploitation would be unacceptable.

Brown pushes back: “There have got to be limits.”

Bipartisanship

Vogt says he would support bipartisan efforts if they align with his views: “If it was a good idea… I would support it,” though adding it must be “a conservative idea.”

Brown emphasizes existing cooperation: “I think… 90 percent [of bills] are passed with bipartisan support,” pointing to shared goals like infrastructure and public safety.

Trump Endorsement Clash

A sharp exchange emerges over endorsement from Donald Trump.

Vogt claims it was transactional: “That endorsement was the payback for supporting redistricting.”

Brown strongly rejects that: “That is so offensive… that is not what he said,” arguing it was earned through her legislative work and alignment with his priorities.

Vogt stands by his claim: “He made a promise.”

Closing Contrast: Leadership Style

In final exchanges, Vogt frames his edge as collaborative: “My ability to build relationships… I’m never going to… call my colleagues publicly cowards.”

Brown defends her directness: “You have to be brave and you have to be bold,” referencing her criticism of colleagues over redistricting and adding, “sometimes you have to make hard choices.”

Summary

This portion of the town hall deepens the contrast between Liz Brown and Darren Vogt across several key dimensions:

  • Medical liberty & COVID: Brown emphasizes legislative limits and existing protections; Vogt emphasizes opposition to mandates.
  • Education: Both support school choice, but Brown highlights expansion while Vogt stresses strengthening public schools.
  • Taxes & spending: Both acknowledge challenges; Vogt focuses on cutting waste, Brown on targeted relief and structural limits.
  • Governance style: Brown defends experience and assertiveness; Vogt promotes collaboration and reform.

Across issues, the same underlying divide persists—one candidate working within established systems to refine them, the other advocating for changes in how those systems operate.

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